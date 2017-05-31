Biggest remaining weak spot of each NFC team

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings, like the Packers, are weakest at the lowest-leverage positions. That's a good thing. The third receiver spot (Laquon Treadwell or Michael Floyd) isn't impressive. The third linebacker (Emmanuel Lamur?) won't be an impact player, but he is taken off the field on most passing downs anyhow. Andrew Sendejo isn't a special starting safety, although playing next to Harrison Smith makes any player look better. The team is hoping that Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers can solve its pass-protection woes -- this remains Minnesota's biggest red flag. The staff under Mike Zimmer hasn't been able to come up with the right protection schemes, no matter who was calling the plays or executing them.