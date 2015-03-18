Biggest head-scratching moves

Clay is a fine player. But he is not a superstar, and that's what he's getting paid like. Clay got roughly the same guaranteed money as Jimmy Graham's contract last year, and will be paid far more per-year than Graham over the next two seasons. The Bills gave Clay nearly $25 million over the next two seasons to dissuade the Dolphins from matching their offer sheet, but that is a huge risk by Buffalo before Clay's salaries go down in 2017. If he gets hurt or disappoints in Buffalo, they will have paid him like a starting quarterback when he could be fourth on the team in receptions behind Sammy Watkins, Percy Harvin and LeSean McCoy. -- Gregg Rosenthal