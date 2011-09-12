Big plays from some unlikely sources led to Week 1 victories

When the Minnesota Vikings' Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, the play proved devastating to the Chargers on a couple of fronts. While the team's shaky special teams (a major area of weakness in the 2010 season) did provide a glimmer of improvement this offseason, the team's two-time Pro Bowl kicker Nate Kaeding suffered a season-ending injury on the play. That forced Scifres -- a punter by trade -- into place-kicking duties for the first time since college. With the Chargers facing a 17-14 deficit with 10:05 left in the game, Scifres was called on to kick his first NFL field goal and was true on a 40-yarder, allowing the Chargers to tie the game they would eventually win 24-17.