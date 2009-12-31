Big-play Clay: Rookie making profound impact for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Although teammates insist he got snubbed, Clay Matthews III says he's honored to be selected as a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
It's the term "rookie" that gets under Matthews' skin.
"When people call me a rookie, I almost take that as an insult," Matthews said. "Because I feel like yes, technically, I'm a rookie. But I feel like I'm not playing at the level of a rookie or have the mindset of a rookie."
The Green Bay Packers' defense has been the driving force behind the team's rally from a 4-4 start to a playoff berth, and Matthews has spent plenty of time in the spotlight along the way.
Although he didn't become a full-time starter until mid-October, Matthews leads the Packers with 10 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Matthews credits his family for keeping him humble -- his father, uncle and grandfather played in the NFL -- but he doesn't hold back when asked about his goals. Despite his impressive pedigree, Matthews originally went to Southern California as a walk-on.
"I always have something to prove," Matthews said. "So I'm not going to let the season get the best of me. I'm not going to let another player get the best of me. Which has consequently led me to want to be the best."
Packers coach Mike McCarthy says Matthews is proving to be just as good as they thought he was when general manager Ted Thompson traded up to draft him.
"And trust me, the first people to know are the opponent," McCarthy said. "When you talk to other coaches, when you talk to other players, he's one of the first individuals that people bring up to me when they talk about my football team. I'm not surprised he's getting the recognition. I think he has a great opportunity to be the defensive rookie of the year. He's definitely played at that level."
When told that Washington Redskins rookie Brian Orakpo, who has 11 sacks this season, was voted in over Matthews, Raji didn't relent.
"Orakpo probably had a great season," Raji said. "But (Matthews is) doing it on a playoff team, has the chance to go a long way. In that sense, he's a little more valuable."
Matthews' season got off to a rocky start. He missed three preseason games because of a lingering hamstring injury, then began the regular season playing on passing downs.
His first big moment came in the Packers' narrow loss at Minnesota Oct. 5, when he ripped the ball away from Adrian Peterson and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
"Yeah, that was like his moment," Pickett said. "You said, 'Yeah, he's going to be special. Going to be a special player.' It started then, and he's just getting better and better -- and that's the scary part. He's just a rookie, and he's only going to get better."
It was a breakthrough for Matthews, who hadn't scored a touchdown since high school and has admired Peterson's playing style since college.
"To create a turnover and score, you think it's going to get called back or you're in a dream or something," Matthews said. "But I think that was just a foreshadow of things to come."
Matthews became a full-time starter in the Packers' next game and didn't disappoint, posting a pair of sacks in a win over Detroit. The job has been his ever since.
During a recent film session, Matthews compared his play against Chicago in Week 1 to his play against the Bears earlier this month.
"The player you saw in the first game was nothing like the player you saw in that second game," Matthews said. "The progression, I think, is remarkable."
And Matthews believes he has only scratched the surface of his ability.
"Oh, absolutely," he said. "I've only been rushing the passer for two years, and only playing this position for what's going to be culminating in two years. The fact that I'm still learning the nuances of this position, and I'm still able to make plays for my team is extremely special."
As is making the playoffs.
"And hopefully it's not just making the playoffs," Matthews said. "It's getting to the Super Bowl and potentially winning one. I understand the importance of getting to the playoffs. Because last year, talking to those guys, going 6-10, when you're winning games and going to the playoffs things are a lot different around here. You really appreciate it, and the hard work that goes into it."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press