Big NFC matchup in the Dome highlights Week 12 storylines

The Bears welcome the Eagles to the Windy City, and Chicago actually believes its Tampa 2 defense has the speed and pass rush to contain quarterback Michael Vick and the rest of the speedy Eagles. In the past few weeks, Vick has demonstrated tremendous growth as a pocket passer. His offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg, told me that Vick didn't miss a read in his big Week 10 win over Washington and that he took what the defense gave him in last week's win over the Giants. This will be a terrific chess match, and the Bears, like every other team, have no way to really prepare for an offense with so much speed.