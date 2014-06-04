Big contract QBs post mixed fantasy football results

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (2013): Stafford's best fantasy season came in 2011, when he went for 5,000-plus yards and 41 touchdowns. His scoring totals took a dip the following season, but the Lions still extended him for five years and $76.5 million in the summer of 2013. His production was on par with what he had done during the previous campaign, as he had 3.32 more points. Much like Daenerys' army in Game of Thrones, Stafford's stats were unsullied after his big deal.