Big contract QBs post mixed fantasy football results

The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement on a monster contract extension with Colin Kaepernick, who lands a six-year deal worth up to $126 million. Kaepernick, one of the better young fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL, is one of 10 signal-callers in recent times to ink an extension that was worth $75-plus million.
So, will Kaepernick live up to all of those dead presidents in his first season after the extension? Check out how other quarterbacks have fared in the same scenario and find out...
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (2008):Big Ben signed a big extension in March 2008, one season removed from what was his best statistical season at the pro level. Unfortunately, he saw a decline in production for fantasy owners with 15 fewer touchdown passes and four more interceptions. Roethlisberger also lost seven of 14 fumbles, which remains the largest single-season total of his career. He also went from a No. 1 fantasy quarterback to a No. 2 heading into the 2009 campaign.
Eli Manning, New York Giants (2009): Manning earned a huge contract extension in the summer of 2009, one season removed from throwing for 3,238 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. His numbers increased almost across the board in 2009, as Manning recorded what were then career-bests in passing yards (4,021) and passing touchdowns (27). Of course, he also tossed 14 interceptions and lost eight fumbles. Overall, though, Manning was better the season of his big deal.
Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (2009): Rivers turned what was a career campaign in 2008 into a massive contract extension the following summer. He would go on to throw for 4,254 yards with 29 total touchdowns and an impressive 269.16 fantasy points, which was good enough for him to finish seventh in points among quarterbacks. Rivers' numbers did tail off a bit starting in the 2011 campaign, but he wasn't a disappointment at all the season after signing his contract extension.
Drew Brees, New Orleans (2012): One of the elite quarterbacks in all of fantasy football, Brees finished second in fantasy points at his position in 2011 with a record 5,476 passing yards and 47 total touchdowns ... those totals were good enough for 391.64 fantasy points. While he saw very slight decreases in production following his big contract extension, Brees was still his typical awesome self with 5,177 yards and 44 total scores. He remains one of the top players at his position.
Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (2013): Flacco was one of several quarterbacks to land a massive contract in the 2013 offseason. Of course, it didn't hurt that he had just come off a Super Bowl victory. Never an elite fantasy signal-caller, he went from 14th in points at his position in 2012 to 19th this past season. Flacco did throw for a career-best 3,912 yards, but he also recorded a meager 19 touchdown passes and was intercepted 22 times ... that's his highest total at the pro level.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (2013): A fantasy superstar since taking over the reins in Green Bay, Rodgers turned a 2012 campaign with 4,295 passing yards and 41 total touchdowns into a lot of cheese the following offseason. Unfortunately, he missed seven games after signing his extension with a busted collarbone. Based on his totals, Rodgers still would have projected to score over 300 fantasy points and finish third among quarterbacks behind Peyton Manning and Brees.
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (2013): Romo's extension made headline news, due in large part to the size of the deal and the fact that he's failed to lead the Cowboys deep into the postseason. The No. 8 fantasy quarterback in 2012, he slid to 10th after signing his new contract. Still, he scored just 18 fewer fantasy points while playing one fewer game compared to the previous campaign. Romo, who is now coming off a back procedure, should be a serious draft bargain in all 2014 leagues.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (2013): Ryan cashed in on a career campaign in 2012, throwing for 4,719 yards with 33 total touchdowns while finishing seventh in fantasy points among quarterbacks. While he did see a notable decline in production last season, Ryan played behind a bad offensive line and lost his top wideout, Julio Jones, for most of 2013. With Jones and Roddy White both back in the mix, Ryan (like Romo) could turn into an absolute steal in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (2013): Stafford's best fantasy season came in 2011, when he went for 5,000-plus yards and 41 touchdowns. His scoring totals took a dip the following season, but the Lions still extended him for five years and $76.5 million in the summer of 2013. His production was on par with what he had done during the previous campaign, as he had 3.32 more points. Much like Daenerys' army in Game of Thrones, Stafford's stats were unsullied after his big deal.
