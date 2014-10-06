Big Ben to Steelers' D: 'Thanks for bailing me out'

His numbers against the Jaguars on Sunday would have satisfied most quarterbacks, but not Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers.
"I was a little disappointed in the way I played,"Big Ben said after a 17-9 win over Jacksonville, per the the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
On a day that saw Roethlisberger complete 26 of 36 throws for 273 yards and one touchdown pass -- good enough for a 103.1 passer rating -- the veteran still struggled to light a fuse under the offense. Coming in averaging 24.25 points per game, the Steelers squeezed out just 10 against a frisky Jaguars defense.
On the run for much of the day, Big Ben was culpable for holding the ball too long on a potentially costly strip-sack at the Jacksonville 13. That came in the final period with Pittsburgh clinging to a 10-9 advantage, but Jaguars rookie passer Blake Bortles couldn't capitalize, throwing a pick six to Steelers cornerback Brice McCain two plays later. Game over.
Alternating wins and losses all season, the Steelers continue to commit unneccessary penalties and show a tendency for streaky play. We're not worried about this offense, though. Even on an off day, the unit topped 300-plus yards for the fifth consecutive game and held the ball for a dominating 35-plus minutes.
