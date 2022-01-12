Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

Ben Roethlisberger is leaning into the Pittsburgh Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We probably aren't supposed to be here. We're probably not a very good football team," Roethlisberger quipped Wednesday. "Out of 14 teams that are in, I think we're probably at No. 14. We're double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So let's just go play and have fun and see what happens."

The 9-7-1 Steelers snuck into the postseason with back-to-back victories to close the season. Their last loss was a humiliating 36-10 beatdown at the hands of the Chiefs in Week 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs scored the first 30 points of the game before a sad Steelers field goal in the third quarter put points on the board for Pittsburgh. The Steelers also turned the ball over three times and forced just two punts on 10 K.C drives.

"We're probably 20-point underdogs, and we're going to the No. 1 team -- I know they're not the No. 1 seed, but they're the No. 1 team that's won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football," the cheeky Roethlisberger continued. "We don't have a chance. So let's just go in and play and have fun."

The Steelers were listed as 12.5-point underdogs on Caesars Sportsbook heading into Sunday's affair, as of Wednesday at noon ET.