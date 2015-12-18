Around the NFL

Big Ben says he hasn't found a weakness in Broncos' D

Dec 18, 2015
Ben Roethlisberger attempting to dice up the NFL's No. 1 defense is the most fascinating matchup of Week 15.

The Denver Broncos lead the NFL in scoring defense (17.3 PPG), total defense (272.5 YPG) and sacks (44) this season. Since team sacks were first tracked in 1964, no team has led the league in all three categories for a season. Denver is also No. 1 in pass defense (188.2 YPG).

The Broncos are the only team to hold opponents below 30 points in every game this season and the only team not to allow a 300-yard passer.

Big Ben said this week he's been searching for a weakness, but has yet to stumble upon one.

"I haven't found out yet," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via the Broncos official website. "Their pass rush and rushing coverage work together. Their pass rush is unbelievable; they have edge rushers getting around the outside and inside guys getting a push. Their secondary guys are being physical, making plays. The ball is in the air, they intercept it and they score. So, there's a reason they're No.1 in almost every category."

If any quarterback has a chance to solve Denver's vaunted defense, it's Roethlisberger. Big Ben is averaging 332.1 passing yards per game this season, while tossing for more than 300 yards in six of his nine outings.

The Steelers have scored 30-plus points in each of their last five games (a franchise-record streak within a season). Since Week 9, Pittsburgh's offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total offense (494.0 YPG) and passing offense (383.0 YPG), while coming in second in points per game (35.2). Antonio Brown (1,397) and Martavis Bryant (672) have combined for the most receiving yards (2,069) among any teammate receiver duo this season.

When the Steelers' offense and Broncos' defense meet at Heinz Field Sunday it will be best on best, with weighty playoff implications hanging in the balance.

"We always say that we want to be the best," Roethlisberger said. "To be the best, you have to beat the best and this is the best defense in the NFL. They prove it week in and week out. For all of us, not just the wide receivers- I think if you ask anybody on offense, we want to try to be the best. It's going to be a challenge and a test for all of us."

