Big Ben returns to practice field, throwing to Steelers teammates

Big Ben is officially back throwing with his teammates.
The team tweeted out a slow-motion video of Ben Roethlisberger doing drills at Heinz Field on Monday.
It's been a long time coming for the 38-year-old quarterback who missed all but two games last year due to an elbow injury that required season-ending surgery.
Big Ben suggested during the offseason that he'd have been able to participate in OTAs and minicamps, had those taken place. Instead, he worked with a few teammates during the spring and some months away from the facility. With the offseason wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Monday marks the first day he's been on the field with teammates in an official capacity for the Steelers.
With a playoff-caliber defense, Roethlisberger's health is paramount for Pittsburgh to bounce back and compete for the AFC North crown.