Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 03:10 PM

Big Ben returns to practice field, throwing to Steelers teammates

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Big Ben is officially back throwing with his teammates.

The team tweeted out a slow-motion video of Ben Roethlisberger doing drills at Heinz Field on Monday.

It's been a long time coming for the 38-year-old quarterback who missed all but two games last year due to an elbow injury that required season-ending surgery.

Big Ben suggested during the offseason that he'd have been able to participate in OTAs and minicamps, had those taken place. Instead, he worked with a few teammates during the spring and some months away from the facility. With the offseason wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Monday marks the first day he's been on the field with teammates in an official capacity for the Steelers.

With a playoff-caliber defense, Roethlisberger's health is paramount for Pittsburgh to bounce back and compete for the AFC North crown.

Related Content

New York Jets offensive guard Brian Winters (67) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Day after Jets release, G Brian Winters agrees to deal with Bills

Just a day after he was released in surprising fashion by the Jets, guard Brian Winters is signing with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa
news

Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa

Once showing enough promise to warrant a $36 million extension, wideout Quincy Enunwa's injury-riddled days with New York have concluded as the Jets released him on Monday. 
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Titans, first-round OT Isaiah Wilson agree to terms 

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick, and Tennessee have agreed to terms on the lineman's rookie deal. 
Dr. Allen Sills, right, the NFL's chief medical officer, speaks as Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, looks on during a news conference at the NFL Fall League Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Dr. Sills: NFL embracing challenge of coexisting with virus in 2020

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills provided Monday an astute explanation for the NFL's decision to play, even as the spread of the novel coronavirus isn't showing many signs of slowing down soon.
49ers ink free-agent TE Jordan Reed to one-year deal
news

49ers ink free-agent TE Jordan Reed to one-year deal

Six months after being released by Washington, Jordan Reed has found a new NFL home. The free-agent tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium will be closed to fans for 2020 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will open their new stadium without fans. The team announced Monday that it plans to conduct the 2020 season in Allegiant Stadium sans fans.  
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings will stick to plan to replace DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday he understands and supports defensive tackle Michael Pierce's decision to opt out, and said the Vikings "got a plan and we'll stick to it."
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) blocks on a run play during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos / Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James opts out of 2020 season

Drew Lock is entering 2020 without his starting right tackle. Ja'Wuan James officially opted out of participating in the upcoming season Monday. The Broncos tackle announced his decision via Twitter. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Doug Pederson: I can run Eagles 'virtually' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the second NFL coach to test positive for COVID-19, is confident in his team's ability to function while he's quarantining. He said he's lucky to have minimal symptoms, and his energy level remains high enough to run the team.  
Sean Payton: Saints are planning 'sequester' before Week 1
news

Sean Payton: Saints are planning 'sequester' before Week 1

The New Orleans Saints are planning something of a bubble for the organization's Tier 1 and 2 employees to voluntarily enter in the final weeks before the start of the regular season, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.
Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity
news

Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity

Dolphins receiver Preston Williams had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL tear, but is looking to bounce back in Year 2. Miami coach Brian Flores said Monday that Williams has been cleared for football activity. 
