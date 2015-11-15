Big Ben replaces injured Landry Jones in Steelers' win

Still nursing a mid-foot sprain, the Steelers quarterback took the field for Pittsburgh's second drive in place of Landry Jones, who left Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Carted off the field, Jones did not return. Big Ben showed few lasting effects from the foot injury, as Pittsburgh cruised to a 30-9 victory.
Roethlisberger told the CBS broadcast team before the game that he felt "good" enough to play, but the master plan was to rest Big Ben on Sunday ahead of next week's bye.
Instead, the veteran passer was back in action for a now 6-4 Steelers team still very much alive for an AFC playoff berth.