Big Ben questionable; Landry Jones poised to start

While the Browns intend on locking down that information for strategic reasons, the Steelers are still dealing with an injury situation. Ben Roethlisberger shed a walking boot on his sprained left foot earlier this week, but according to the team's public relations staff, Roethlisberger is questionable.
However, while the team hasn't said whether Roethlisberger will start, Steelers quarterback Mike Vick told reporters that Landry Joneswould "definitely" be starting against the Browns.
Pittsburgh's insistence on not declaring Roethlisberger out could have been the kickstarter for this weekend of intrigue, although Roethlisberger has made a career of healing fast when the outlook is grim.
The good news is that backup Landry Jones can play well enough to win. On the season he's hit on almost 60 percent of his passes and has a 3-2 TD to INT ratio. Against an opportunistic, but porous Browns defense this weekend, he could fare quite well.
Of course, at 5-4 Pittsburgh would prefer the sure thing. Whether or not they'll get lucky remains to be seen.