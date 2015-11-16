Around the NFL

Big Ben on quick recovery: 'I drink a lot of milk'

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 01:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The plan for Ben Roethlisberger to get a few weeks rest after suffering a mid-foot sprain didn't last long.

Backup Ben took the field after just two series, when starter Landry Jones suffered an ankle injury. Roethlisberger's injury, suffered in Week 9, was supposed to force him out at least a couple weeks. Preferably Pittsburgh would have kept him on the shelf through the team's bye to ensure he was healthy for the stretch run.

Following the win over the Cleveland Browns, Big Ben was in a joking mood when asked if he was surprised he could play after being limited all week in practice:

"I drink a lot of milk," the QB quipped. "I kind of surprised myself and everybody because I was in a boot all Monday. My foot was basically black and blue and it's more than just me. The training staff ... doctors, everybody. We were tireless in our rehab and trying to get ready, so like I said, it was a day-by-day process and I was just telling coach how I felt."

The Steelers went no huddle with Roethlisberger under center, since Jones did most of the game-planning during the week. When Big Ben got going, it was sandlot football.

"All he needed was the phone booth and the cape," Steelers guard Ramon Foster said alluding to Big Ben's Superman impersonation, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Roethlisberger threw for 379 yards on 33 passes with three touchdowns and one interception.

We've come to expect miraculous injury recoveries from Roethlisberger, who has gritted through pain throughout his career. On Sunday, he dressed just in case the Steelers needed him. They did. He starred.

"I'm not gonna practice for a while," he said. "We've got a couple of weeks off, so we'll see how it feels tomorrow. When the adrenaline wears off, it may start hurting. I don't feel like I did anything to hurt it any worse. It got stepped on; that hurt. ... I don't think I'll be limited going forward."

If he won't be limited, neither will the Steelers' playoff chances.

