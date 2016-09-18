Big Ben leads Steelers to win over Bengals

Pittsburgh controlled the tempo throughout and after Roethlisberger shook off a so-so first half in which he threw a pair of picks in the rain, the Steelers pulled away. Roethlisberger hit Sammie Coates with a pretty 53-yard strike to set up a 9-yard toss to James. The quarterback later used a 14-yard scramble - his longest run in three seasons - to set up a flip to Williams that put Pittsburgh up 24-9.