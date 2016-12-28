Big Ben, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown could sit Sunday

This makes sense for a Steelers team that went into last year's divisional-round bout with Denver -- a game they lost 23-16 -- minus a banged-up Brown and Bell. One season earlier, the Steelers were nipped by the Ravens in a wild-card tilt that saw Pittsburgh try to replace Bell -- injured in Week 17 -- with Josh Harris and Ben Tate. This time around, Bell certainly deserves a rest after accounting for a league-high 56.8 percent of his team's touches since Week 4.