Big Ben expected to lead Steelers vs. 49ers despite bad ankle

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing a team source, that the Steelers had yet to make a decision on Roethlisberger, but the outcome of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers would play a role in their plans. The Ravens' loss means a win by the Steelers would give them sole possession of first place in the AFC North, a scenario which La Canfora reported would make it more likely Roethlisberger would suit up.