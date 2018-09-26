Big Ben, Drew Brees among NFL Players of the Week

Fellow future Hall of Famer and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees went home with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. In a shootout victory over the division rival Atlanta Falcons, Brees threw for 396 yards and three scores. Plus, the diminutive signal-caller ran for two more, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Brees currently leads the league with an 80.6 completion percentage. This is the 23rd time Brees has won the award.