Big Ben: Critics 'don't know what' they're talking about

This is a far different tone than the one Roethlisberger set when he suggested to media members after a Week 5 home loss to Jacksonville, in which he threw five picks, "Maybe I don't have it anymore. I'm not playing well enough." Five consecutive victories later, all that sounds in retrospect like media bait and over-reactive hogwash. Since then, Roethlisberger has thrown just three interceptions to 10 touchdowns, including a season-best four in his most recent win over Tennessee, and has the Steelers in prime position to secure the top seed in the AFC.