Big Ben breaks out; Steelers flatten Chiefs

Roethlisberger was among the NFL's lowest-rated quarterbacks with no touchdown passes and seven interceptions, while Kansas City's Damon Huard was highly rated with five touchdowns and no interceptions. All that changed in a momentum-shifting few hours in which Roethlisberger could again do little wrong and Huard, a longtime backup, could do little right while completing only 16 of 32 passes for 162 yards and an interception.