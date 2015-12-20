Big Ben, Antonio Brown unstoppable in Steelers' win

The second-half dysfunction wasn't Osweiler's alone, however. Vernon Davis and Demaryius Thomas were guilty, once again, of huge drops in important moments. The coaching staff should take their share of heat for getting outscored 33-0 in the second half during December. If Peyton Manning is capable of practicing without a setback to his injured foot, the two-game skid might result in a quarterback switch. Either way, this team is trending in the wrong direction as the postseason approaches.