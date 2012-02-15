Big Ben adjusting workout regiment in light of 30th birthday

"When I talked to Mike, I said I don't know how much longer I have to play, no one does; it could be two years, three years, it could be eight years. Who knows?" Roethlisberger said. "I'm hoping that I'm just starting in my prime. I've already been working out with (Garrett Giemont), our strength coach, already. I've never worked out this early. It's not like high-intensity, out killing myself, but I'm working out, I want to come to camp lighter than I've ever come, in better shape, because as you get to a certain point, a certain age in this football thing, your body doesn't recover like it used to."