Big Apple battle is must-win for each team

Inside story

Eli Manning is known for his bounce-back games ... Mark Sanchez, well, not so much. Santonio Holmes is likely to hear from the hometown fans after some boneheaded episodes again last week. Osi Umenyiora is likely out for the rest of the regular season; Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul should be able to switch it up and take turns on the right side of the Jets' deteriorating line. Will either team be able to sustain a run game?