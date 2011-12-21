Big Apple battle is must-win for each team

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 08:03 AM

Why to watch
This is a must-win situation for both teams in Gotham, with Rex Ryan doing his usual bluster routine and both clubs coming in off of troubling losses. A kinda-sorta home game for both. What a way to spend Christmas Eve.

Inside story
Eli Manning is known for his bounce-back games ... Mark Sanchez, well, not so much. Santonio Holmes is likely to hear from the hometown fans after some boneheaded episodes again last week. Osi Umenyiora is likely out for the rest of the regular season; Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul should be able to switch it up and take turns on the right side of the Jets' deteriorating line. Will either team be able to sustain a run game?

More: Go inside each Week 16 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton: Belichick has not said which Patriots QB will start Week 1

Patriots HC Bill Belichick has said many times that Cam Newton is the team's starting QB. But with the former MVP struggling, and rookie Mac Jones making his own case to be QB1, Newton said Belichick has not told him privately whether he'll get the starting nod to begin the season, Mike Giardi reports.
news

2021 NFL preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Justin Fields outshines Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance

How did Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence fare in their respective debuts? Do the Patriots have a new force in the backfield? Chad Reuter grades the performance of one rookie from each Preseason Week 1 game.
news

Cameron Kinley 'grateful' for chance with Bucs, awaits next move following release

Former Navy team captain was released Sunday by the Buccaneers, but is looking forward to what is "next for me" in the NFL.
news

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Packers won't push the quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday. The team will work out QBs on Tuesday with Love's status in doubt for the second preseason game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW