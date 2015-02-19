Big 12's new concussion guidelines takes call out of coaches' hands

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Kansas City Star reported that the Big 12 announced a conference-wide concussion policy that goes beyond the NCAA regulations, taking the decision-making process away from the coaches.
- The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that this year teams at the combine are focusing on the character of draftees, talking to Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
- The Baltimore Sun featured Navy long snapper Joe Cardona, who is making a bid for the NFL at the combine despite having a commitment to the military.
- The Casper Star Tribune reported that the Wyoming House dropped a bill that would have exempted school districts from lawsuits for failing to enact a concussion protocol.
- Wicked Local reported that Needham, Massachusetts, city officials have proposed concussion guidelines for club sports in the city.
- Wawa News reported that the Huron-Superior (Michigan) Catholic School District approved a concussion protocol for school athletics.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor