Big 12's new concussion guidelines takes call out of coaches' hands

Published: Feb 19, 2015 at 05:23 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Kansas City Star reported that the Big 12 announced a conference-wide concussion policy that goes beyond the NCAA regulations, taking the decision-making process away from the coaches.
  • The Baltimore Sun featured Navy long snapper Joe Cardona, who is making a bid for the NFL at the combine despite having a commitment to the military.
  • The Casper Star Tribune reported that the Wyoming House dropped a bill that would have exempted school districts from lawsuits for failing to enact a concussion protocol.
  • Wicked Local reported that Needham, Massachusetts, city officials have proposed concussion guidelines for club sports in the city.
  • Wawa News reported that the Huron-Superior (Michigan) Catholic School District approved a concussion protocol for school athletics.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ could have played his final snap in Pittsburgh. The Steelers receiver suffered what is considered a major shoulder injury in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not expected to be suspended following ejection vs. Cowboys

The punch that got Giants receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys will hit the rookie's wallet but isn't likely to cost him a game.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on 20th straight loss: 'You can't wrap your head around that'

With Sunday's 37-19 loss to Tennessee, the Jaguars became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to lose 20 games in a row.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on win vs. Giants on anniversary of injury: 'I'm glad it's over with'

After the Cowboys whipped a banged-up Giants team on the very field where, 364 days prior, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury against Big Blue, the star quarterback admitted it meant something to him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW