Bids for Jets' PSLs reach as high as $65,100

Published: Oct 20, 2008 at 05:58 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Big-spending New York Jets fans are sealing their bids for the best seats in the house with a click.

Online bidding went as high as $65,100 per seat through the first two days of the team's unprecedented auction of 2,000 personal seat licenses. The PSLs are in the Coaches Club -- located near the 50-yard line and behind the Jets' bench -- in the new Meadowlands stadium, scheduled to open in 2010.

Fans can specify which seats they want to bid on through the online ticketing Web site StubHub. The public auction, which started Sunday and runs through Oct. 27, marks the first time a U.S. sports team has done so with PSLs.

"We continue to be pleased with the level of activity and interest in the auction," said Bruce Speight, the Jets' senior director of media relations.

The online event was kicked off at an auction preview party last Thursday at The Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan, where the winning bid for a pair of PSLs on the 50-yard line was $200,000 per seat.

The auction's first day yielded its top two winning bids, with fans shelling out $65,100 and $61,100 per seat. The top bid Monday was $55,100 per seat, with the next highest $38,100 per seat.

Winning bidders will also have to pay $700 for each Jets game ticket. They will have the opportunity to leave their seats in the stands and watch the game from a railed-off section of the field 5 yards behind the Jets' bench, or from a bar and lounge area directly behind them.

Along with complimentary food and beverages, Coaches Club members will receive free parking and can buy tickets to other stadium events. Fans will also be able to stand in the tunnel before games and then listen to the coach's postgame press conference from a few feet away.

In August, the Jets announced their PSL plan, which will cost some season-ticket holders between $4,000 and $25,000, but spares 27,000 upper-level seats from the new fee. The Jets will share the new 82,500-seat stadium with the defending Super Bowl champion Giants, whose most expensive PSLs will be sold at $20,000 per seat.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE