Bicycle stolen from Junior Seau's garage recovered

Published: May 16, 2012 at 04:06 PM

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A bicycle stolen from Junior Seau's Oceanside home days after the former NFL star's suicide has been recovered, police said.

An unidentified woman called police Wednesday after seeing a bicycle that matched the description of the one that was stolen from Seau's garage on May 7, said Oceanside police Lt. Leonard Mata.

Police confirmed it was the stolen bicycle and contacted the man in possession of it. He told police he bought the bike from an unidentified man in Oceanside on May 8. The man with the bike was ruled out as a suspect.

The crook had taken a $500 bicycle belonging to a friend of Seau and left through the garage door, Mata said.

"Somehow they forced the doggy door open so they squeezed through," he said.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday.

Seau, 43, shot himself to death in the home on May 2.

"I just think it's horrible someone would even break into someone's house after a tragedy like that," a neighbor, Terra Ramirez, told TV station KGTV (http://bit.ly/KNer2P).

Seau was a mainstay of the San Diego Chargers' defense in the 1990s after starring at Southern California.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

