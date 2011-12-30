Beware fantasy players in meaningless games this week

Tony Romo's hand injury could affect his effectiveness, so do not count on him simply because of the magnitude of this game. Getting the ball downfield may be an issue, and could limit the upside of Dez Bryant in this contest. Look for Jason Witten to stack up a lot of possession receptions, and Laurent Robinson could be the man for Romo when he needs a sure set of hands near the goal line. Miles Austin can make things happen after the catch, so he should work well with Romo even if the QB is not up to his usual throwing standards. Felix Jones will play, but is always a candidate to re-aggravate his hamstring problem, so look elsewhere. Brandon Jacobs will try to make a statement in what could be his final regular-season game as a Giant, and Ahmad Bradshaw should provide a spark as well. Both are solid flex plays. Victor Cruz is a must-start in the Giants' biggest game of the year, and you have to roll the dice with Hakeem Nicks because of the importance of the matchup. Eli Manning might not throw more than two TD passes as the Giants achieve optimum balance between run and pass.