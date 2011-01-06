Bevell still with Vikings, but team interested in McDaniels as OC

Published: Jan 06, 2011 at 10:55 AM

The Minnesota Vikings are considering erstwhile Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels as their next offensive coordinator.

A league source confirmed that McDaniels is expected to meet with the Vikings on Friday in regard to the position, currently held by Darrell Bevell.

The Vikings began what promises to be an extensive restructuring of their operation Wednesday, when the Star Tribune reported that quarterbacks coach Kevin Rogers, offensive line coach Pat Morris and assistant offensive line coach Jim Hueber were relieved of their duties by new coach Leslie Frazier.

Frazier had the interim label tag stripped from his title Monday when he was officially named the ninth head coach in Vikings history. He has vowed a thorough examination of the roster, the staff and the scheme on both sides of the ball following a dramatic 6-10 failure that came after an NFC runner-up finish the previous season.

McDaniels cut his teeth in the league on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to his two-year tenure in Denver, McDaniels drew acclaim as one of the game's brightest young minds as offensive coordinator for the Patriots. The 34-year-old helmed a New England offense that set the NFL mark for team scoring in 2007, breaking a record previously held by the 1998 Vikings.

The Broncos fired McDaniels in the middle of this season after he went 11-17 as coach.

