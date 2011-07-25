Better late than never, training camp openings released

The 4½-month NFL lockout is finally over, and coaches are itching to get their players on the practice field. But the waiting isn't quite over: Teams cannot begin training camp until 15 days before their first preseason game. That will create a staggered schedule of training camp openings around the league. Below is a rundown of all training camp report dates. (The full 2011 preseason schedule will be released on NFL.com on Tuesday at noon EST.)
Wednesday, July 27
Camps can open for the 10 clubs whose first preseason game is on August 11 (Arizona, Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, New England, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle)
Thursday, July 28
Camps can open for the 10 clubs whose first preseason game is on August 12 (Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Washington)
Friday, July 29
Camps can open for the 10 clubs whose first preseason game is on August 13 (Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New York Giants, St. Louis, Tennessee)
Sunday, July 31
Camps can open for the two clubs whose first preseason game is on August 15 (New York Jets, Houston)