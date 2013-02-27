Better future: Tyrann Mathieu or Manti Te'o

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 05:10 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

The 2013 NFL Scouting Combine you might say lacked a bit of the sizzle from a year ago. While the NFL world buzzed about Andrew Luck and RG3 last year, there wasn't a marquee player who really piqued the interest of NFL fans this year. At least not for the on-the-field stuff.

The two guys everybody wanted to talk about this year were cornerback Tyrann Mathieu and Manti Te'o. But for more dubious reasons. The two troubled players had some redemption stories to write, and both grabbed the spotlight.

But who walked away the winner and who has the brightest future? Well there is really only one fair way to settle this and that's to take them to the grid!

And without further ado ...

Mathieu not only wins the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, he takes this battle, too.

