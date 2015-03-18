Best, worst values in Wave 2 of free agency

Wave 1 of free agency has come and gone and the savvy spenders have already been graded. Now, it's time to see how the general managers did on Wave 2, the second-tier of the open market where teams are truly able to round out their rosters.
Who got the best and worst deals this week?
FINANCIALLY SAVVY, WAVE 2:
1. Cecil Shorts, Houston Texans: Shorts is a wide receiver that has put up big-time numbers without the help of a quarterback before. At 27, the expert route runner signed a contract who will pay him a guaranteed $2.5 million over the next two seasons and actually pair him with a true No. 1 wideout? Yes please.
2. Vince Wilfork, Houston Texans: For a player who is still one of the 10 best at his position, and probably has at least one good year left in a comfortable system, a two-year, $9 million deal for Wilfork is pretty darn reasonable. It's also quite easy to navigate out of after Year 1.
3. The Green Bay Packers: Look, something has to be said about the fact that Ted Thompson has spent $0.00 over the course of free agency so far. Also, it's a good place to insert a stat we heard from good friend Evan Silva not too long ago: Julius Peppers is the only player on his current roster who has played a down for another team. Think about that for a second.
OVER-SPENDING, WAVE 2:
1. Tramon Williams, DB, Cleveland Browns:The signing is not a bad one, especially given the team's lack of faith in rookie Justin Gilbert, but three years and $21 million ($10 guaranteed) is a hefty chunk of change for a defensive back who just turned 32.
2. Charles Clay, TE, Miami Dolphins/Buffalo Bills: As our fearless leader, Gregg Rosenthal, noted recently, Clay will be paid like a top-five NFL wide receiver if he gets hurt in his second season of the deal. He'll be owed $24.5 million over the first two years. Again, great player, but that's an awful lot of money.
2. Ron Parker, S, Kansas City Chiefs: It wasn't an awful safety market, and Parker, No. 91 on our list of top 101 free agents, got paid like a premiere player at the position. Make no mistake, he's an ascending player. But Parker started just one game before 2014 and now gets $8 million guaranteed.
