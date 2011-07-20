Best, worst fits for Asomugha, Holmes, other free agents

Bad Fit: Philadelphia Eagles

The thought of Asomugha teaming up with Asante Samuel is certainly intriguing, but it is not sensible from a philosophical or schematic standpoint. The Eagles traditionally give out big deals to young players approaching their primes, and Asomugha's age (30) makes it very likely he is on the backside of his career. Also, the Eagles are reportedly moving away from the blitz-happy approach of the late Jim Johnson in favor of more zone-based coverage. Given Asomugha's reputation as a man-to-man defender, it doesn't make sense to join a team that will not play to his strengths.