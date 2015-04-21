Best, worst fantasy playoff matchups for 2015

With the 2015 NFL schedule now online and for all eyes to see, fantasy owners can take a look at how the level of opposition will affect the value of their players heading into summer drafts.
An important part of the schedule comes in Weeks 14-16, which is the traditional fantasy football postseason. So in an effort to make your own draft preparations as simple as possible, here's a look at the best and worst schedules per position (based on 2014 fantasy points allowed ratings) when your leagues are on the line.
Fantasy points against - Top 5 QBs
Notes: Bridgewater is a great sleeper candidate, and his postseason schedule only improves his stock. Draft him late as a No. 2 quarterback. ... I don't like Cutler at all next season, but he could help you in the playoffs based on what is a quite favorable slate of contests. ... Want even more reason to love Newton? He's going to be both a nice draft bargain and a potential postseason superstar.
Fantasy points against - Bottom 5 QBs
Notes: There is just one No. 1 fantasy quarterback (Wilson) listed here, and a poor postseason schedule isn't going to dent his value. ... Foles, Kaepernick and Flacco are late-rounders, so owners should have a better option ahead of them when it comes time for the playoffs. ... It's not a surprise that McCown, Foles and Flacco appear on this list, as all and face Seattle in the final weeks.
Fantasy points against - Top 5 RBs
Notes: Foster has one of the most favorable schedules among backs overall, including the postseason. Injuries are the only thing that could keep him from having a solid fantasy season. ... A potential first-rounder, Anderson's late-season slate makes him even more attractive. ... Stewart will be the top runner in Carolina, but can he avoid injuries long enough to reach the fantasy playoffs?
Fantasy points against - Bottom 5 RBs
Notes: As if you need another reason to be worried about Murray's value (RBBC, 2014 workload), he also has the toughest postseason schedule among running backs. ... Lynch has proven to be matchup-proof at the NFL level, so his slate of games shouldn't be enough to keep him out of Round 1. ... Hill, the top rookie runner in 2014, has two road games in the final two weeks of the playoffs.
Fantasy points against - Top 5 WRs
Notes: Two of the brightest NFL sophomore wideouts headline the list of the best schedules at the position. Evans figures to be drafted in one of the first four rounds in 2015. ... Jeffery's overall schedule is tough based on our FPA ratings, but he does have some great matchups in the final three weeks of the fantasy season. ... Jackson should be a useful No. 2 or 3 wide receiver.
Fantasy points against - Bottom 5 WRs
Notes: Hopkins is the best wideout on this list, but his schedule isn't as bad as the FPA suggests. Keep in mind that he'll face a New England defense that no longer fields cornerbacks Darrelle Revis or Brandon Browner. ... Marshall also faces the Patriots (Week 16), but his move away from Cutler and into a questionable pass attack with New York hurts his fantasy value nonetheless.
Fantasy points against - Top 5 TEs
Notes: Can Ertz meet the expectations we placed on him last season? Well, the schedule will help. He's in line to face a number of favorable opponents, including during fantasy's most important time. ... Because the position is so thin, Bennett figures to be a top fantasy tight end regardless of his nice postseason slate. ... Pitta's status for the season remains in question after another hip procedure.
Fantasy points against - Bottom 5 TEs
Notes: Graham is the clear No. 2 tight end in fantasy land behind Rob Gronkowski, but he's no lock to improve on his disappointing 2014 totals. A difficult postseason slate won't help matters either. ... I'm not downgrading Kelce based on the schedule, due in large part to his immense upside in a pass attack that lacks playmakers. ... Ebron is a player to watch, but his final slate of games is tough.
