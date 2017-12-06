Best, worst fantasy football playoff matchups by FPA

Published: Dec 06, 2017 at 03:28 AM

When it comes to the fantasy playoffs, managers are looking for every edge they can get. For some, that includes reading all of the content on NFL.com/fantasy (which I strongly encourage). Others might like "fantasy points against" matchups data to do the heavy lifting for them. While I don't advise letting that lone factor dictate how you build your lineups, looking at a player's playoff schedule can prove useful.

With that in mind, below are the players/teams ranked 1 to 32 in terms of the best fantasy football matchups for the playoffs (Weeks 15-16) based on fantasy points against at each main position (QB, RB, WR, TE). Use this data as you see fit, whether to decide between a tie in your lineup, figuring out who to add/drop, or what have you. I'll update this each Tuesday after the new FPA data becomes available. Have at it.

Quarterback, team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Blake Bortles, Jaguars: 18.8
2) Philip Rivers, Chargers: 18.4
3) Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: 18.4
4) Nick Foles, Eagles: 18.4
5) Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals: 18.1
6) Drew Brees, Saints: 17.8
7) Joe Flacco, Ravens: 17.6
8) Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: 17.4
9) Tyrod Taylor/Joe Webb, Bills: 17.2
10) Cam Newton, Panthers: 16.9
11) Trevor Siemian, Broncos: 16.8
12) Marcus Mariota, Titans: 16.5
13) Kirk Cousins, Redskins: 16.3
14) Case Keenum, Vikings: 16.3
15) Matt Ryan, Falcons: 16.3
16) Eli Manning, Giants: 16.0
17) Dak Prescott, Cowboys: 15.8
18) Jameis Winston, Buccaneers: 15.7
19) Derek Carr, Raiders: 15.6
20) Russell Wilson, Seahawks: 15.4
21) Jay Cutler, Dolphins: 15.4
22) Jared Goff, Rams: 15.2
23) Matthew Stafford, Lions: 14.7
24) Andy Dalton, Bengals: 14.8
25) Alex Smith, Chiefs: 14.3
26) Bryce Petty, Jets: 14.0
27) Brett Hundley/Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 13.8
28) Tom Brady, Patriots: 13.1
29) Jacoby Brissett, Colts: 12.9
30) Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: 12.8
31) DeShone Kizer, Browns: 12.1
32) T.J. Yates, Texans: 11.5

Running back(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Titans: 21.2
2) Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Patriots: 20.8
3) Adrian Peterson, Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals: 20.2
4) Kenyan Drake, Dolphins: 20.1
5) C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Broncos: 20.1
6) Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon, Vikings: 19.0
7) Mike Davis, Seahawks: 19.9
8) LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Eagles: 19.8
9) Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: 19.7
10) Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Bears: 19.2
11) LeSean McCoy, Bills: 19.1
12) Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, Ravens: 19.0
13) Kareem Hunt, Chiefs: 18.9
14) Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Lions: 18.8
15) Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Falcons: 18.6
16) Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Browns: 18.5
17) Frank Gore, Marlon Mack, Colts: 18.5
18) Lamar Miller, Andre Ellington, Texans: 18.2
19) Leonard Fournette, Jaguars: 18.2
20) Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Jets: 17.8
21) Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon, Bengals: 17.4
22) Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Chargers: 17.3
23) Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Saints: 17.1
24) Alfred Morris, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: 17.1
25) Le'Veon Bell, Steelers: 17.0
26) Samaje Perine, Redskins: 16.7
27) Carlos Hyde, 49ers: 16.6
28) Peyton Barber, Doug Martin, Buccaneers: 16.5
29) Marshawn Lynch, DeAndre Washington, Raiders: 15.9
30) Todd Gurley, Rams: 15.6
31) Wayne Gallman, Orleans Darkwa, Giants: 14.9
32) Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Packers: 14.8

Wide receiver(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Devin Funchess, Panthers: 25.3
2) Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Chargers: 24.0
3) Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Falcons: 23.5
4) Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers: 23.1
5) Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Rams: 21.8
6) Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Jaguars: 21.8
7) Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Raiders: 21.3
8) Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson, Bills: 21.2
9) Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Ravens: 21.2
10) Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos: 21.0
11) Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Dolphins: 20.9
12) Dez Bryant, Cowboys: 20.9
13) Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Seahawks: 20.8
14) Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Eagles: 20.8
15) Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals: 20.8
16) Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Vikings: 20.6
17) Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Saints: 20.4
18) Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Packers: 20.4
19) Sterling Shepard, Giants: 20.2
20) Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers: 19.8
21) Dontrelle Inman, Kendall Wright, Bears: 19.7
22) Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Titans: 19.6
23) A.J. Green, Bengals: 19.4
24) Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Jets: 19.2
25) Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Lions: 19.0
26) Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Redskins: 18.9
27) Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Browns: 18.8
28) Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: 18.6
29) Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, 49ers: 18.4
30) Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Patriots: 17.7
31) DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: 17.0
32) T.Y. Hilton, Colts: 16.8

Tight end(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals: 10.9
2) Zach Ertz, Eagles: 10.1
3) Adam Shaheen, Bears: 9.4
4) Virgil Green, Broncos: 9.1
5) Jack Doyle, Colts: 9.1
6) Benjamin Watson, Ravens: 9.0
7) Vernon Davis, Redskins: 8.5
8) Jesse James, Steelers: 8.3
9) Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars: 8.2
10) Charles Clay, Bills: 8.0
11) Jimmy Graham, Seahawks: 7.7
12) Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 7.7
13) Jason Witten, Cowboys: 7.7
14) Hunter Henry, Chargers: 7.6
15) Josh Hill, Saints: 7.4
16) Jared Cook, Raiders: 7.3
17) Tyler Kroft, Bengals: 7.1
18) David Njoku, Seth DeValve, Browns: 7.1
19) Delanie Walker, Titans: 7.1
20) Evan Engram, Giants: 7.0
21) Julius Thomas, Dolphins: 7.0
22) Gerald Everett, Rams: 6.9
23) Garrett Celek, 49ers: 6.9
24) Eric Ebron, Lions: 6.5
25) Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets: 6.3
26) Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Buccaneers: 6.3
27) Austin Hooper, Falcons: 6.2
28) Rob Gronkowski, Patriots: 6.1
29) Kyle Rudolph, Vikings: 6.1
30) Richard Rodgers, Packers: 5.9
31) Stephen Anderson, Texans: 5.8
32) Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Panthers: 5.5

