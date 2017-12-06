Best, worst fantasy football playoff matchups by FPA

When it comes to the fantasy playoffs, managers are looking for every edge they can get. For some, that includes reading all of the content on NFL.com/fantasy (which I strongly encourage). Others might like "fantasy points against" matchups data to do the heavy lifting for them. While I don't advise letting that lone factor dictate how you build your lineups, looking at a player's playoff schedule can prove useful.
With that in mind, below are the players/teams ranked 1 to 32 in terms of the best fantasy football matchups for the playoffs (Weeks 15-16) based on fantasy points against at each main position (QB, RB, WR, TE). Use this data as you see fit, whether to decide between a tie in your lineup, figuring out who to add/drop, or what have you. I'll update this each Tuesday after the new FPA data becomes available. Have at it.
Quarterback, team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Blake Bortles, Jaguars: 18.8
2) Philip Rivers, Chargers: 18.4
3) Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: 18.4
4) Nick Foles, Eagles: 18.4
5) Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals: 18.1
6) Drew Brees, Saints: 17.8
7) Joe Flacco, Ravens: 17.6
8) Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: 17.4
9) Tyrod Taylor/Joe Webb, Bills: 17.2
10) Cam Newton, Panthers: 16.9
11) Trevor Siemian, Broncos: 16.8
12) Marcus Mariota, Titans: 16.5
13) Kirk Cousins, Redskins: 16.3
14) Case Keenum, Vikings: 16.3
15) Matt Ryan, Falcons: 16.3
16) Eli Manning, Giants: 16.0
17) Dak Prescott, Cowboys: 15.8
18) Jameis Winston, Buccaneers: 15.7
19) Derek Carr, Raiders: 15.6
20) Russell Wilson, Seahawks: 15.4
21) Jay Cutler, Dolphins: 15.4
22) Jared Goff, Rams: 15.2
23) Matthew Stafford, Lions: 14.7
24) Andy Dalton, Bengals: 14.8
25) Alex Smith, Chiefs: 14.3
26) Bryce Petty, Jets: 14.0
27) Brett Hundley/Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 13.8
28) Tom Brady, Patriots: 13.1
29) Jacoby Brissett, Colts: 12.9
30) Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: 12.8
31) DeShone Kizer, Browns: 12.1
32) T.J. Yates, Texans: 11.5
Running back(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Titans: 21.2
2) Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Patriots: 20.8
3) Adrian Peterson, Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals: 20.2
4) Kenyan Drake, Dolphins: 20.1
5) C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Broncos: 20.1
6) Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon, Vikings: 19.0
7) Mike Davis, Seahawks: 19.9
8) LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Eagles: 19.8
9) Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: 19.7
10) Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Bears: 19.2
11) LeSean McCoy, Bills: 19.1
12) Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, Ravens: 19.0
13) Kareem Hunt, Chiefs: 18.9
14) Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Lions: 18.8
15) Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Falcons: 18.6
16) Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Browns: 18.5
17) Frank Gore, Marlon Mack, Colts: 18.5
18) Lamar Miller, Andre Ellington, Texans: 18.2
19) Leonard Fournette, Jaguars: 18.2
20) Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Jets: 17.8
21) Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon, Bengals: 17.4
22) Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Chargers: 17.3
23) Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Saints: 17.1
24) Alfred Morris, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: 17.1
25) Le'Veon Bell, Steelers: 17.0
26) Samaje Perine, Redskins: 16.7
27) Carlos Hyde, 49ers: 16.6
28) Peyton Barber, Doug Martin, Buccaneers: 16.5
29) Marshawn Lynch, DeAndre Washington, Raiders: 15.9
30) Todd Gurley, Rams: 15.6
31) Wayne Gallman, Orleans Darkwa, Giants: 14.9
32) Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Packers: 14.8
Wide receiver(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Devin Funchess, Panthers: 25.3
2) Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Chargers: 24.0
3) Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Falcons: 23.5
4) Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers: 23.1
5) Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Rams: 21.8
6) Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Jaguars: 21.8
7) Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Raiders: 21.3
8) Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson, Bills: 21.2
9) Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Ravens: 21.2
10) Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos: 21.0
11) Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Dolphins: 20.9
12) Dez Bryant, Cowboys: 20.9
13) Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Seahawks: 20.8
14) Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Eagles: 20.8
15) Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals: 20.8
16) Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Vikings: 20.6
17) Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Saints: 20.4
18) Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Packers: 20.4
19) Sterling Shepard, Giants: 20.2
20) Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers: 19.8
21) Dontrelle Inman, Kendall Wright, Bears: 19.7
22) Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Titans: 19.6
23) A.J. Green, Bengals: 19.4
24) Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Jets: 19.2
25) Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Lions: 19.0
26) Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Redskins: 18.9
27) Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Browns: 18.8
28) Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: 18.6
29) Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, 49ers: 18.4
30) Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Patriots: 17.7
31) DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: 17.0
32) T.Y. Hilton, Colts: 16.8
Tight end(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents
1) Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals: 10.9
2) Zach Ertz, Eagles: 10.1
3) Adam Shaheen, Bears: 9.4
4) Virgil Green, Broncos: 9.1
5) Jack Doyle, Colts: 9.1
6) Benjamin Watson, Ravens: 9.0
7) Vernon Davis, Redskins: 8.5
8) Jesse James, Steelers: 8.3
9) Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars: 8.2
10) Charles Clay, Bills: 8.0
11) Jimmy Graham, Seahawks: 7.7
12) Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 7.7
13) Jason Witten, Cowboys: 7.7
14) Hunter Henry, Chargers: 7.6
15) Josh Hill, Saints: 7.4
16) Jared Cook, Raiders: 7.3
17) Tyler Kroft, Bengals: 7.1
18) David Njoku, Seth DeValve, Browns: 7.1
19) Delanie Walker, Titans: 7.1
20) Evan Engram, Giants: 7.0
21) Julius Thomas, Dolphins: 7.0
22) Gerald Everett, Rams: 6.9
23) Garrett Celek, 49ers: 6.9
24) Eric Ebron, Lions: 6.5
25) Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets: 6.3
26) Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Buccaneers: 6.3
27) Austin Hooper, Falcons: 6.2
28) Rob Gronkowski, Patriots: 6.1
29) Kyle Rudolph, Vikings: 6.1
30) Richard Rodgers, Packers: 5.9
31) Stephen Anderson, Texans: 5.8
32) Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Panthers: 5.5
