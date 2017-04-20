Best, worst 2017 fantasy schedules: Wide receivers

Notes (17-32): The bottom of the wideout rankings include two AFC West teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers), and all four are in the bottom half of the league. Keep in mind, though, that even the Chiefs (No. 32) are just 1.13 fantasy points behind the middle of the pack Tennessee Titans (No. 16). ... Brandin Cooks and the New England Patriots rank at No. 28 at the position, which is due at least in part to matchups against the aforementioned AFC West. In all, no AFC East team has a rank higher than 20th based on fantasy points allowed at the position. ... The AFC North also has a difficult slate, with two teams (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns) ranked in the bottom five. Again, however, remember that the difference between the bottom 16 teams isn't excessive based on 2016 totals.