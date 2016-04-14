Best, worst 2016 fantasy schedules: Wide receivers

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method that evaluates a player's value.
Instead of team records, we use the number of fantasy points surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position -- fantasy points against (FPA). For example, the Philadelphia Eagles allowed an average of 27.55 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2015. As a result, any running back who faces them in 2016 receives 27.55 points in this exercise. The bigger the overall point total, the easier the schedule.
While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.
Fantasy points against rankings - WRs
Notes: Of the top 10 fantasy wideouts from a season ago, five (Brown, Green, Beckham, Marshall, Decker) will face a schedule that ranks seventh or better based on 2015 FPA totals. ... As if you need another reason to draft Brown in Round 1, his slate includes games against the Ravens (two), Browns (two), Eagles and Colts. All were among the worst against opposing wideouts last season. ... The Cowboys continue to rope in the favorable schedules, so look for Bryant to make a return to elite status. ... Jones has one of the toughest schedules based on FPA totals, but the Atlanta superstar will still be one of the first three wideouts drafted. ... Among the wideouts with the toughest slates, Cooks and Evans are the biggest names. That's not a shock based on a schedule that includes the Falcons (two), Panthers (two), the AFC and NFC West.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!