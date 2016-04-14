Best, worst 2016 fantasy schedules: Wide receivers

Notes: Of the top 10 fantasy wideouts from a season ago, five (Brown, Green, Beckham, Marshall, Decker) will face a schedule that ranks seventh or better based on 2015 FPA totals. ... As if you need another reason to draft Brown in Round 1, his slate includes games against the Ravens (two), Browns (two), Eagles and Colts. All were among the worst against opposing wideouts last season. ... The Cowboys continue to rope in the favorable schedules, so look for Bryant to make a return to elite status. ... Jones has one of the toughest schedules based on FPA totals, but the Atlanta superstar will still be one of the first three wideouts drafted. ... Among the wideouts with the toughest slates, Cooks and Evans are the biggest names. That's not a shock based on a schedule that includes the Falcons (two), Panthers (two), the AFC and NFC West.