Best, worst 2016 fantasy schedules: Wide receivers

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method that evaluates a player's value.

Instead of team records, we use the number of fantasy points surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position -- fantasy points against (FPA). For example, the Philadelphia Eagles allowed an average of 27.55 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2015. As a result, any running back who faces them in 2016 receives 27.55 points in this exercise. The bigger the overall point total, the easier the schedule.

While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.

Fantasy points against rankings - WRs

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
2015 Rank: 1
2016 FPA: 24.61

2. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys
2015 Rank: 78
2016 FPA: 24.50

3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
2015 Rank: 8
2016 FPA: 24.41

T-4. Steve Smith Sr., Baltimore Ravens
2015 Rank: 52
2016 FPA: 24.19

T-4. Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns
2015 Rank: N/A
2016 FPA: 24.19

6. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
2015 Rank: 5
2016 FPA: 23.73

7. Brandon Marshall, New York Jets
2015 Rank: 3
2016 FPA: 23.58

8. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins
2015 Rank: 15
2016 FPA: 23.10

9. DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins
2015 Rank: 59
2016 FPA: 23.07

10. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears
2015 Rank: 41
2016 FPA: 23.06

11. Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills
2015 Rank: 16
2016 FPA: 22.94

12. Golden Tate, Detroit Lions
2015 Rank: 34
2016 FPA: 22.53

13. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia Eagles
2015 Rank: 20
2016 FPA: 22.49

14. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots
2015 Rank: 37
2016 FPA: 22.42

15. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks
2015 Rank: 7
2016 FPA: 22.68

16. Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota Vikings
2015 Rank: 46
2016 FPA: 22.22

17. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
2015 Rank: 4
2016 FPA: 22.16

18. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
2015 Rank: 6
2016 FPA: 22.16

19. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos
2015 Rank: 13
2016 FPA: 22.04

20. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
2015 Rank: N/A
2016 FPA: 21.94

21. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
2015 Rank: 11
2016 FPA: 21.92

22. Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers
2015 Rank: 47
2016 FPA: 21.88

23. Dorial Green-Beckham, Tennessee Titans
2015 Rank: 54
2016 FPA: 21.87

24. Tavon Austin, Los Angeles Rams
2015 Rank: 24
2016 FPA: 21.85

25. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
2015 Rank: 2
2016 FPA: 21.81

26. Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
2015 Rank: 25
2016 FPA: 21.74

27. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
2015 Rank: 22
2016 FPA: 21.73

28. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers
2015 Rank: N/A
2016 FPA: 21.31

29. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City Chiefs
2015 Rank: 17
2016 FPA: 21.11

30. Torrey Smith, San Francisco 49ers
2015 Rank: 48
2016 FPA: 20.87

31. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints
2015 Rank: 12
2016 FPA: 20.40

32. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2015 Rank: 27
2016 FPA: 20.08

Notes: Of the top 10 fantasy wideouts from a season ago, five (Brown, Green, Beckham, Marshall, Decker) will face a schedule that ranks seventh or better based on 2015 FPA totals. ... As if you need another reason to draft Brown in Round 1, his slate includes games against the Ravens (two), Browns (two), Eagles and Colts. All were among the worst against opposing wideouts last season. ... The Cowboys continue to rope in the favorable schedules, so look for Bryant to make a return to elite status. ... Jones has one of the toughest schedules based on FPA totals, but the Atlanta superstar will still be one of the first three wideouts drafted. ... Among the wideouts with the toughest slates, Cooks and Evans are the biggest names. That's not a shock based on a schedule that includes the Falcons (two), Panthers (two), the AFC and NFC West.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

