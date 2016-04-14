Best, worst 2016 fantasy schedules: Tight ends

Notes: Kelce finished with decent numbers last season, but he was inconsistent on a week-to-week basis. A schedule that includes games against the Raiders (2), Broncos (2) and opponents from the AFC South could help him in 2016. ... I love Fleener's upside in New Orleans' offense, and his cupcake of a schedule makes me love him even more as a No. 1 fantasy tight end. ... Fleener and Ebron should also benefit from their respective slate of games. ... Three of last year's top tight ends (Barnidge, Eifert, Gronkowski) have some of the least favorable schedules, but don't expect that to affect their value. ... Green has the worst schedule among tight ends, but his expanded role with his new team still makes him a major asset and well worth a middle- to late-round selection in drafts.