Best, worst 2016 fantasy schedules: Tight ends

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method that evaluates a player's value.
Instead of team records, we use the number of fantasy points surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position. For example, the New Orleans Saints allowed an average of 12.19 fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2015. As a result, any running back who faces them in 2016 receives 12.19 points. The bigger the overall point total, the easier the schedule.
While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.
Fantasy points against rankings - TEs
Notes: Kelce finished with decent numbers last season, but he was inconsistent on a week-to-week basis. A schedule that includes games against the Raiders (2), Broncos (2) and opponents from the AFC South could help him in 2016. ... I love Fleener's upside in New Orleans' offense, and his cupcake of a schedule makes me love him even more as a No. 1 fantasy tight end. ... Fleener and Ebron should also benefit from their respective slate of games. ... Three of last year's top tight ends (Barnidge, Eifert, Gronkowski) have some of the least favorable schedules, but don't expect that to affect their value. ... Green has the worst schedule among tight ends, but his expanded role with his new team still makes him a major asset and well worth a middle- to late-round selection in drafts.
