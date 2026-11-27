Here are some other fun facts from a Turkey Day to remember from our friends at NFL Research:

The Bears and Lions combined for 74 points, the most combined points scored in a Thanksgiving game since the Vikings and Cowboys combined for 82 points in 1998 ... only for the Eagles and Cowboys to combine for 77 a few hours later.

Odunze's game-winning TD was just the fourth go-ahead TD in the last minute of regulation in a Thanksgiving game since 1970, and it was also the latest go-ahead TD of any of the four. The most recent go-ahead last-minute TD on Thanksgiving before Odunze's was a 1-yard score by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen of the Chiefs against the Lions in 1996 with 46 seconds remaining.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs had 205 rushing yards against the Bears, the second-most rushing yards in a Thanksgiving game in NFL history only behind O.J. Simpson’s 273 yards in 1976.

Gibbs' 70-yard rushing TD was the longest from scrimmage by any player in a Thanksgiving game since Kenny Golladay’s 75-yard receiving TD in 2019. It was also the longest rushing TD by any player in a Thanksgiving game since Justin Forsett’s 81-yarder for the Texans against the Lions in 2012.

The Eagles erased a 31-10 second-half deficit to defeat the Cowboys, the largest comeback on Thanksgiving in NFL history.

Joe Milton III and Dak Prescott each had multiple passing TDs and one rushing TD in Philly's win over Dallas, joining Minnesota's Tommy Kramer and Dallas' Danny White as the only opposing set of quarterbacks since 1970 to each have multiple passing TDs and a rushing TD in a Thanksgiving game.

DeVonta Smith became just the third player in NFL history to have multiple 45+ yard receiving TDs in a Thanksgiving game, joining John Greene in 1947, Lance Alworth in 1964 and Randy Moss in 1998.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with seven receptions and 134 receiving yards on Thanksgiving against the Eagles, surpassing Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. for the most receptions through seven career seasons in NFL history. This was Lamb’s third career Thanksgiving game with 100+ receiving yards, tied for the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Hall of Famer Michael Irvin with four.