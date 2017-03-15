Best team fits for notable remaining free agents

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported before free agency that Charles' primary objective was to sign with a Super Bowl contender. Two AFC teams come to mind. The Steelers extracted great value from DeAngelo Williams after he turned 30 and could use a backup to Le'Veon Bell. The Broncos have questions in the backfield because of injuries to C.J. Anderson and the shaky rookie season of Devontae Booker. Charles might have to rely on his vision and patience to wait out the right opportunity. Teams may not want to sign him until after seeing how April's draft, with its loaded class of running backs, pans out.