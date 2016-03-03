Best team fits for free agents

Two years ago, Mack signed an offer sheet with the Jacksonville Jaguars that was matched by the Browns. At the time the center cited the enthusiastic direction of the Jacksonville franchise as the reason for signing the tender. Two years later, he should ink for good with Gus Bradley's squad. Sure, Mack has spoke highly of returning to the Browns and perhaps going to Seattle would give him the best shot at winning, but Jacksonville makes too much sense. More than the money -- we expect Mack to be the highest-paid center, by far, no matter where he lands -- the Jags offer something the Browns can't: a bonafide franchise quarterback. Mack could help Blake Bortles take the next leap into superstardom. The 30-year-old blocker would finally be on an offense loaded with talent. The Jags also need a center to bolster their interior blocking, the offense's biggest issue last season. It almost happened two years ago. It should this time around. --Kevin Patra