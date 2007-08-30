Best opening-month records, past 10 years

Getting off to a strong start is important. In the past 10 years, 17 teams have a combined record of .500 or better in the season's opening month. Those 17 clubs have combined for 83 playoff appearances in those years, and accounted for all 10 Super Bowl championships over that period.
Published: Aug 30, 2007
