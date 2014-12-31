Best NFL coaching vacancy? Atlanta Falcons job tops the board

This would lead you to believe the Falcons will bring in a defensive-minded coach, but I don't know how that will make much of a difference until they channel more resources toward this side of the ball. I have worked with Tony Dungy, Monte Kiffin, Marvin Lewis, Jack Del Rio, Rex Ryan and Mike Pettine, and I'll tell you something: Mike Smith and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan are as good a pair of defensive coaches as have ever coached in this game. It's going to take more than a coaching change to get this team back on track.