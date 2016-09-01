Best late-round fantasy values: Wide receivers

Willie Snead/Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: This one is a little tricky for me since I have an innate fear of Saints receivers. What makes the offense so good is that Drew Brees spreads the ball around. What makes them hard for fantasy enthusiasts to predict is that Drew Brees spreads the ball around. But if you don't want to take an early-round chance on Brandin Cooks, then there are a couple more options to look at much later in the draft. Snead was quite productive for several weeks in 2015 while Thomas looks ready to slot into the role vacated by Marques Colston. There will be targets for both of these players. Just don't expect to be able to start them on a weekly basis.