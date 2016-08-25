Best late round fantasy values: Running backs

Terrance West, Baltimore Ravens: While the Christine Michael Redemption Story is taking place on the West Coast, there's a similar story being crafted in the Charm City. After flaming out in Cleveland and Tennessee, West seems to have figured some things out in his old hometown of Baltimore. If his performance in the preseason is any indication, he will challenge to get to the front of the line in an overcrowded Ravens backfield. The biggest concern will be the number of opportunities he'll see in an offense that was tied for the seventh-fewest rush attempts in the league last year. But with a 13th-round asking price, the risk here is pretty minimal for the potential of big upside.