Best late round fantasy values: Running backs

The early rounds of fantasy football drafts are where most people build the foundation for their teams. But it's in the late rounds where you really craft a championship team. Just ask anyone who took a shot on David Johnson last year. Those final rounds of your fantasy draft are where you can find the best values by selecting players with upside without risking a ton of draft capital.
Because we are helpful sorts here at NFL.com -- and also because it's our job -- we've put together a list of the best late-round values at all of the key fantasy positions that you can take a chance on. Amaze your friends! Astound your opponents! Be the smartest person in your league! Or something like that.
Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks: Yes, the CMike hype train is at full capacity and still picking up passengers. But it's hard to deny the never-ending flow of positive stories about Michael coming from the Pacific Northwest. With the Seahawks' backfield situation continuing to lack any clarity, there's a good chance that Michael could open the season atop the depth chart. At worst, he'll be part of a committee with Thomas Rawls. Under Pete Carroll's system of open competition, there's always a chance he could win the gig outright.
Terrance West, Baltimore Ravens: While the Christine Michael Redemption Story is taking place on the West Coast, there's a similar story being crafted in the Charm City. After flaming out in Cleveland and Tennessee, West seems to have figured some things out in his old hometown of Baltimore. If his performance in the preseason is any indication, he will challenge to get to the front of the line in an overcrowded Ravens backfield. The biggest concern will be the number of opportunities he'll see in an offense that was tied for the seventh-fewest rush attempts in the league last year. But with a 13th-round asking price, the risk here is pretty minimal for the potential of big upside.
Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns: I've been fond of saying that I want Hue Jackson to write me a letter of recommendation since he's becoming the NFL's greatest hype man. But that hype might be working because I'm increasingly buying into the idea of a productive Crowell -- especially at his asking price in the double-digit rounds. If there's any backfield in the league ready to follow the Giovani Bernard-Jeremy Hill blueprint, it's Cleveland's. Crowell should offer similar touchdown-upside to Hill ... if the Browns offense can make more trips to the red zone in 2016. That last part isn't exactly a given.
Bilal Powell, New York Jets: Yes, Matt Forte is in New York. So what? Powell has not only survived in Gotham through LaDainian Tomlinson, Shonn Greene, Chris Johnson and Chris Ivory, but he's carved out a larger role in the offense each season. Why should anything change now? Powell's value will be greater in PPR leagues but he should still see a fair number of snaps alongside Forte. In 2015, Powell played on one-third of the Jets' offensive snaps and was the team's third-most targeted player behind Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Those numbers could see a modest boost in 2016, making him worth a shot at the tail end of your fantasy draft.
James White, New England Patriots: First, can we pour a little our for Dion Lewis? Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's turn our attention to White who played a key role for the Pats' passing game in the second half of the year. After taking over in Week 10, White owned a 15 percent share in the passing game (44 targets in eight games) while playing 41 percent of the running back snaps. Don't expect a ton of rush yards from White -- those will belong to LeGarrette Blount -- and realize that his shelf life could be short if the Patriots are able to bring Lewis back during the season.
Darren Sproles, Philadelphia Eagles: I admit that Alex Gelhar might have me coming around on this one. Sproles is certainly a deep sleeper because of his age and his relatively lackluster numbers in Philly's offense the past two seasons. But with a change in offensive philosophy, there could be more opportunity for the veteran than existed in seasons past. With so many questions marks in the Eagles' passing game, there could be an opening for Sproles to post Danny Woodhead-like numbers.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Snapchat at marcasg9.