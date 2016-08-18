Best late round fantasy football values: QBs and TEs

Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers: Yep, it's yet another tight end who's been a long time fantasy football disappointment. But hear me out on this one ... after languishing in ungood offenses in Tennessee and St. Louis, the veteran is now in the best attack he's ever been a part of. Not to mention he'll be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. It's a fit for everyone involved. Cook gets to be part of a productive offense while the Packers have the tight end they've been searching for ever since the forced retirement of Jermichael Finley. If it doesn't happen this year, it's just never going to happen. Don't worry ... it's going to happen.