Best free-agent moves also were the most understated

Aside from Brett Favre and Albert Haynesworth, three free agents who have been difference-makers for their teams jump out at me -- Keith Brooking, Brian Dawkins and Darren Sharper.

Brooking is playing as good as he's played, period, over the last five years. He's been a spark. He's a great tackler, is covering RBs and doesn't come off the field. Their run defense is good right now and he's giving them a lot -- a lot of leadership. I think he's hungry to prove he has a lot of football left.

Dawkins has given the Broncos veteran leadership and has a toughness about him that he's brought to the defense. He has started every game and he gets them ready. He's still performing very well, has been their leader from the beginning, and he's making Champ Bailey and Andre' Goodman better.

Sharper is a perfect fit for the Saints. Long before Gregg Williams got there, the problem was always defense and a lack of playmakers. He's been a good tackler, and they no longer get beat consistently on big plays. If you're going to gamble on defense, which Williams does, you need an experienced guy like Sharper on the back end who knows when to take chances. He experience and recognition limit mistakes and big plays.