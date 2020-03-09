Best free agent fantasy football fits - Wide receivers

Breshad Perriman (78)

No one who had Breshad Perriman on their fantasy roster at the end of the 2019 season will forget the magical run he went on. The former first-round pick never panned out with the Ravens and was utterly forgettable in his only season in Cleveland. Even his opportunity with the Buccaneers last season came after both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were lost for the season. His three quality games at the end of the year helped him somewhat shake his reputation as strictly a deep threat but it's probably not enough to get wary fantasy managers overly excited about his 2020 prospects.