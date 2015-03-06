Best free-agent bargains

A former first-round pick projected in the Clay Matthews mold. Brooks Reed might very well still be that player, and because he's not looked at among the top-tier of free agents, he could come at a friendly price. Reed only had 8.5 sacks over his last 40 starts, but there's no doubt a team could figure out a way to use that combination of size and speed for good, even if they need to shift him inside and use him as a run-stuffer. -- Conor Orr