Around the NFL

Best free-agent bargains

Published: Mar 06, 2015 at 03:34 AM

A lot of funny money gets spent in free agency but there are always going to be bargains out there. Here are some of the players we'd target over the next two weeks.

Jordan Cameron, TE, Cleveland Browns

The concussion history is a huge concern, and it will probably depress his value on the open market. But if Cameron lands in the right spot in free agency and manages to stay healthy, he has the ability to be an All-Pro level tight end. Colleague Chris Wesseling recently commented on the (award-winning) Around The NFL Podcast that Cameron was the closest player he's seen to Tony Gonzalez. That's the potential we're talking about. He represents a roll of the dice, but also upside as high as any free agent. -- Dan Hanzus

Dan Williams, DT, Arizona Cardinals

True nose tackles are becoming the white unicorns of the NFL. Williams has improved every season he's been in the league and now qualifies as one of the best at his position. He doesn't have the name value of Vince Wilfork, but he's the smarter signing. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Ryan Mathews, RB, San Diego Chargers

Amid a rich crop of free-agent backs, Mathews is flying under the radar. Injuries are a concern, but the Chargers back was a beast two seasons ago when he pounded his way for 1,255 yards over a full 16 games. Best paired with a passing-down specialist, Mathews has the tools to start wire-to-wire and lead a team in carries. We loved the way he ran two seasons ago. Healthy again, he looms as an affordable signing who could outplay his contract. -- Marc Sessler

Brandon Graham, pass rusher, Philadelphia Eagles

Graham's ideal position is 4-3 defensive end. It's telling, then, that he paced all NFL defenders last season in Pro Football Focus' Pass Rushing Productivity formula (sacks, hits and hurries relative to pass rushing attempts) as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Graham forces fumbles, wreaks havoc in the backfield and is an asset on special teams. He could emerge as a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the right scheme. -- Chris Wesseling

Brooks Reed, LB, Houston Texans

A former first-round pick projected in the Clay Matthews mold. Brooks Reed might very well still be that player, and because he's not looked at among the top-tier of free agents, he could come at a friendly price. Reed only had 8.5 sacks over his last 40 starts, but there's no doubt a team could figure out a way to use that combination of size and speed for good, even if they need to shift him inside and use him as a run-stuffer. -- Conor Orr

Roy Helu, RB, Washington Redskins

Stuck behind Alfred Morris in Washington, Helu could be a gem as a bottom-tier free agent back in a stocked market and draft class. Helu is a one-cut runner who excels in the passing game. He averaged a whopping 11.7 yards per catch and was second in the NFL yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus. Helu is a tackle-breaker who is more elusive than he appears at 215 pounds. His lack of touches means he's fresh and could be set to carry the load. Don't be shocked if Helu has a 2014 Justin Forsett-type breakout season in the right system. -- Kevin Patra

C.J. Spiller, RB, Buffalo Bills

Spiller has defined strengths (excels in space) and weaknesses (can't run between the tackles) as a running back. When Chan Gailey emphasized his strengths in 2012, Spiller's explosive playmaking ability jumped off of Game Rewind as much as any back in the NFL. When Doug Marrone and Nathaniel Hackett tried to use Spiller as a battering ram, it predictably failed. If the Jets can find a way to keep Percy Harvin and add Spiller, the offense could be the most exciting since Brett Favre was in a New York state of mind. -- Chris Wesseling

Jabaal Sheard, DE, Cleveland Browns

While he didn't emerge as Mike Pettine's "bitch-kitty" pass rusher last season, Sheard has proven himself to be a tough, versatile defender. Over four seasons in Cleveland, the hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end showed coaches that he can play in a 3-4 or 4-3. He has the speed and power to cause disruption inside and out, topping seven sacks in two of his four campaigns with the Browns. He also won over the locker room last season by playing through a nasty foot injury. If Cleveland doesn't re-sign him, opponents will come calling on a defender who shouldn't cost a bundle. -- Marc Sessler

Stevan Ridley, RB, New England Patriots

Ridley was one of the most naturally talented pure runners in the league. He's going to be a bargain coming off ACL surgery and could prove to be an excellent early-down runner at a cheap price.

O'Brien Schofield, DE, Seattle Seahawks

A great platooned pass rusher who could use a look in a bigger role. The Giants had the right idea last year before a medical discrepancy got in the way. Schofield ended up playing in all 16 games anyway and if his knee holds up, he'll make a solid addition with a team that needs help pressuring the QB. -- Conor Orr

Rob Housler, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Never a fit for what coach Bruce Arians wants in his tight ends, Housler has struggled to make an impact and is a poor blocker. However, his measurables are off the charts at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds with a 4.46 second 40-yard-dash time coming out of college. As a bottom-tier free agent, Housler has the chance to become an uber-cheap signing who could play a role as a pass-catching tight end. In the right offense, the 26-year-old could cause havoc down the seam in mismatches with linebackers. -- Kevin Patra

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso trade and what it means for the Eagles and Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin not considering QB change after loss to Browns on Thursday night

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Tomlin gave a definitive answer to whether or not he will re-evaluate Mitchell Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland: 'I'm glad they did it'

After being traded to Cleveland from Dallas in the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper has found initial success with his new team, pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to lead the Browns to victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. Of the trade, Brissett said "I'm glad they did it."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

news

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former  Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens frustrated by lack of opportunities: '99 percent of the time, I'm open'

Through two weeks, the leash on Mitchell Trubisky appears to be getting shorter, and the patience of Steelers receivers, including rookie George Pickens, is running thin.

news

Baker Mayfield admits his play was 'not good enough' in first two games with Panthers

The Baker Mayfield era is off to a rough start in Charlotte. The former Browns QB has been average, which is understandably not good enough to win in today's NFL, and he knows it

news

Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles

Carson Wentz is two games into a career in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for the Commanders, an NFC East rival of the Eagles. That means two dates per year with Wentz's former employer -- starting this Sunday.

news

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

Austen Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Wait until we 'see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE