Best fits from free agency

With free agency winding down, it's time to take a look back. What are the best fits of the moves we've witnessed thus far?
Percy Harvin to the Bills
The price was right, and the fit is even better. Buffalo's offensive coordinator Greg Roman is creative, and has a ton of versatile weapons to use: Harvin, LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins, and Charles Clay. We love Harvin's fit in an offense that should focus on short passing and finding mismatches. Harvin knows he has hit a career crossroads. If he wants another big long-term contract, he will need to produce this season. Buffalo got a Pro Bowl talent at a bargain price. -- Gregg Rosenthal
Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks
Quick: Who had the game-clinching goal line pick for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX? Malcolm Butler is correct. Nice job. Now just as quick: Who was Russell Wilson's intended receiver on that play? If you didn't immediately guess Ricardo Lockette, don't feel ashamed. We're not talking Jerry Rice. Which was the whole point of the Jimmy Graham trade in a way, wasn't it? With one gutsy move, Seahawks general manager John Schneider gave Wilson the elite playmaker he's always needed to take his game to the next level. The next time Seattle needs a big play, Graham will be there. It's the type of addition that makes good quarterbacks great and turns great quarterbacks (like Wilson) into superstars. -- Dan Hanzus
Mark Ingram stays with the Saints
Not enough attention is given to teams who wisely re-sign their own ascending free agents.
That's exactly what the Saints did in crafting an affordable four-year, $16 million deal for running back Mark Ingram. After watching New Orleans trade away premier tight end Jimmy Graham and deep-threat Kenny Stills, Ingram looms as the centerpiece of a new-look, ground-heavy attack for the Saints. When healthy, the fifth-year back looked as good as any runner in the NFL last season, showing great vision and punishing power.
Pairing Ingram with C.J. Spiller gives the Saints one of the most intriguing backfield combinations league-wide. Spiller is bound to thrive in an offense that always found a way to use quick-twitch X-factors in space. As for Ingram, he's been rewarded for turning around his career at the eleventh hour. The Saints won't regret it. -- Marc Sessler
Andre Johnson to the Colts
The union is ideal for both player and team. Indy needed a big-bodied possession receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton. It also needed a veteran to replace Reggie Wayne and help nurture the budding young pass-catchers on the roster. The Colts are not getting a broken-down veteran looking to enjoy the ride. Despite what was perceived by some as a down year in 2014, Johnson still caught 85 passes and nearly had 1,000 yards. There is plenty left in the 33-year-old's legs. Plenty. Johnson finally gets to play with an All-Pro caliber quarterback in Andrew Luck. No longer will he have to wallow with the Ryan Fitzpatricks and Matt Schaubs of the world. -- Kevin Patra
Nick Fairley to the Rams
Fairley somehow left the side of Ndamukong Suh, and should see fewer double teams in 2015. In St. Louis, Fairley will just be "one of the guys" instead of some savior to a poor defensive line. He will be motivated to put up a big season because he's on a "prove it" contract and he'll get to play for a coordinator in Gregg Williams that has a knack for uncorking potential from wayward players. -- *Gregg Rosenthal *
Darrelle Revis to the Jets
Revis always loved being a Jet and, for years, he was the face of that franchise. Despite having better, younger players now (Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson) there is no one who can handle the market, and the left side of the defense, better than Revis. -- Conor Orr
Randall Cobb stays with the Packers
Common sense prevailed. Cobb is more valuable to the Packers than other team because of his uncanny knack for getting open and exhibiting punt-returner skills after the catch on broken plays when Aaron Rodgers is forced to leave the pocket. Rodgers and Cobb combined for a 134.3 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus, leading all NFL receivers in 2014. Cobb also led the league with 75 receptions, 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns out of the slot alignment. With Cobb, the Packers boast the scariest offense in the league. Without Cobb, Rogers would have been throwing to a below-average collection of wide receivers. -- Chris Wesseling
