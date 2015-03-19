Around the NFL

Best fits from free agency

Published: Mar 19, 2015 at 06:48 AM

With free agency winding down, it's time to take a look back. What are the best fits of the moves we've witnessed thus far?

Percy Harvin to the Bills

The price was right, and the fit is even better. Buffalo's offensive coordinator Greg Roman is creative, and has a ton of versatile weapons to use: Harvin, LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins, and Charles Clay. We love Harvin's fit in an offense that should focus on short passing and finding mismatches. Harvin knows he has hit a career crossroads. If he wants another big long-term contract, he will need to produce this season. Buffalo got a Pro Bowl talent at a bargain price. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks

Quick: Who had the game-clinching goal line pick for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX? Malcolm Butler is correct. Nice job. Now just as quick: Who was Russell Wilson's intended receiver on that play? If you didn't immediately guess Ricardo Lockette, don't feel ashamed. We're not talking Jerry Rice. Which was the whole point of the Jimmy Graham trade in a way, wasn't it? With one gutsy move, Seahawks general manager John Schneider gave Wilson the elite playmaker he's always needed to take his game to the next level. The next time Seattle needs a big play, Graham will be there. It's the type of addition that makes good quarterbacks great and turns great quarterbacks (like Wilson) into superstars. -- Dan Hanzus

Mark Ingram stays with the Saints

Not enough attention is given to teams who wisely re-sign their own ascending free agents.

That's exactly what the Saints did in crafting an affordable four-year, $16 million deal for running back Mark Ingram. After watching New Orleans trade away premier tight end Jimmy Graham and deep-threat Kenny Stills, Ingram looms as the centerpiece of a new-look, ground-heavy attack for the Saints. When healthy, the fifth-year back looked as good as any runner in the NFL last season, showing great vision and punishing power.

Pairing Ingram with C.J. Spiller gives the Saints one of the most intriguing backfield combinations league-wide. Spiller is bound to thrive in an offense that always found a way to use quick-twitch X-factors in space. As for Ingram, he's been rewarded for turning around his career at the eleventh hour. The Saints won't regret it. -- Marc Sessler

Andre Johnson to the Colts

The union is ideal for both player and team. Indy needed a big-bodied possession receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton. It also needed a veteran to replace Reggie Wayne and help nurture the budding young pass-catchers on the roster. The Colts are not getting a broken-down veteran looking to enjoy the ride. Despite what was perceived by some as a down year in 2014, Johnson still caught 85 passes and nearly had 1,000 yards. There is plenty left in the 33-year-old's legs. Plenty. Johnson finally gets to play with an All-Pro caliber quarterback in Andrew Luck. No longer will he have to wallow with the Ryan Fitzpatricks and Matt Schaubs of the world. -- Kevin Patra

Nick Fairley to the Rams

Fairley somehow left the side of Ndamukong Suh, and should see fewer double teams in 2015. In St. Louis, Fairley will just be "one of the guys" instead of some savior to a poor defensive line. He will be motivated to put up a big season because he's on a "prove it" contract and he'll get to play for a coordinator in Gregg Williams that has a knack for uncorking potential from wayward players. -- *Gregg Rosenthal *

Darrelle Revis to the Jets

Revis always loved being a Jet and, for years, he was the face of that franchise. Despite having better, younger players now (Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson) there is no one who can handle the market, and the left side of the defense, better than Revis. -- Conor Orr

Randall Cobb stays with the Packers

Common sense prevailed. Cobb is more valuable to the Packers than other team because of his uncanny knack for getting open and exhibiting punt-returner skills after the catch on broken plays when Aaron Rodgers is forced to leave the pocket. Rodgers and Cobb combined for a 134.3 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus, leading all NFL receivers in 2014. Cobb also led the league with 75 receptions, 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns out of the slot alignment. With Cobb, the Packers boast the scariest offense in the league. Without Cobb, Rogers would have been throwing to a below-average collection of wide receivers. -- Chris Wesseling

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Chris Borland's sudden retirement and discusses Philip Rivers' future in San Diego. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.

news

Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy among WRs generating trade interest

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that several big-name receivers have been the subject of trade calls.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) active vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs

After being traded on Thursday, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) won't play vs. Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after re-tweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE