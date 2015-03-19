Best fits from free agency

The union is ideal for both player and team. Indy needed a big-bodied possession receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton. It also needed a veteran to replace Reggie Wayne and help nurture the budding young pass-catchers on the roster. The Colts are not getting a broken-down veteran looking to enjoy the ride. Despite what was perceived by some as a down year in 2014, Johnson still caught 85 passes and nearly had 1,000 yards. There is plenty left in the 33-year-old's legs. Plenty. Johnson finally gets to play with an All-Pro caliber quarterback in Andrew Luck. No longer will he have to wallow with the Ryan Fitzpatricks and Matt Schaubs of the world. -- Kevin Patra