Best fits for free-agent defensive linemen

Jenkins was billed as a prototype 3-4 end, but never lived up to his second-round pedigree. ... Cofield was one of the few impact defenders on the Redskins in 2013, but a season-long high-ankle sprain limited his effectiveness last season. Even though he's now on the wrong side of age 30, he should draw plenty of interest. ... Dockett might be a household name, but he's also 34 and coming off ACL surgery. ... Rubin is no longer the stout run defender that he was a couple of years ago. ... A 10-year journeyman, Mosley turned his best season in 2014.