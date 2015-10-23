Best DFS plays for Week 7: Lamar Miller time

Landry Jones/Martavis Bryant - This is a purely Danger Zone level stack, but we're doing it. The Steelers offense actually resembled the attack we were so excited to see manned by Ben Roethlisberger with Landry Jones under center replacing an ineffective Mike Vick. However, it was Martavis Bryant who made all the difference. The Alien took a simple slant from Landry Jones 88 yards to the house against the Cardinals for his second score of the day. This week, we want to explore using a value stack for multiple reasons. One, there are so many high-end plays at running back and receiver we want in our lineups. Secondly, if your stack doesn't take much to fit in, you're less reliant on it to hit big to field a winning lineup. The matchup is perfect for these two players to reach value, while offering you lineup flexibility. The Chiefs allow the most yards, receptions and fantasy points to wide receivers. Jones isn't likely to show-out on his own, but he has three more than capable weapons to boost him to meet value at a bargain proposition. I'm going down with the ship on this one. If you're punting the quarterback position, I feel better going with Jones than the more highly publicized Zach Mettenberger.